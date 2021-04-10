LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Prince Harry will travel to the UK next week to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, the Associated Press reported Saturday.
According to the AP, Prince Harry will attend the funeral, which will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will not attend because she has been advised not to do so because of her pregnancy with the couple’s second child, the AP reports.
The couple reside in the upscale enclave of Montecito in Santa Barbara County.
Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away Friday at the age of 99.
In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle described their rift with the rest of the royal family since the couple decided to step away from their royal duties.