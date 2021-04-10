CORONA (CBSLA) – Drivers on Interstate 15 now have a new travel option between Eastvale/Jurupa Valley and Corona. The Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) opened fifteen miles of express toll lanes Saturday morning, offering faster transit on the busy north-south corridor.
"RCTC is excited to open these new lanes to provide another way to get to work, school, or recreational destinations," said RCTC Chair and Palm Desert Mayor Pro Tem Jan Harnik. "We know that time is precious, and the express lanes offer convenience and reliable trip times for drivers," she said.
The Riverside County Transportation Commission began construction of the $472 million I-15 Express Lanes Project in April 2018. In addition to the new lanes, the project widened 11 bridges and added six sound walls.
For a limited time, carpools of three or more with an active account and a FasTrak® Flex transponder will pay a 50% discounted rate or ride for free for a limited time.
Funding was provided by Measure A, the voter-approved half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements in Riverside County, and federal sources. Toll revenue will be used to repay a $152 million federal transportation infrastructure loan and to operate and maintain the lanes.
According to RCTC, roughly 3,300 construction jobs were created by the project.