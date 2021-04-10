LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 6-year-old child was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Sun Valley neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley in the early morning hours Saturday.
The shooting occurred at 1:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Sheldon Street, according to Los Angeles police.
A suspect opened fire from outside an apartment unit into it, with one of the rounds striking the young child in the foot, police said.
The child was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No one else was hurt.
According to police, the shooter was banging on the door prior to opening fire.
There was no immediate description of the suspect, who remains at large. There was no word on a motive.