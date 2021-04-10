RESEDA (CBSLA) – Three young children were found stabbed to death Saturday morning at an apartment in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Reseda. A woman who is being sought in connection with the killings may have committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area, authorities said.
Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA that the stabbings were reported at 9:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard. All three victims appeared to be under the age of five. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo as a person of interest in the case. Police learned that she may have committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and could be driving a stolen silver colored Toyota pickup with license plate No. J258T0.
Police do not yet have a motive in the killings. The relationship of Carrillo to the victims was also not confirmed.