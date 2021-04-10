RESEDA (CBSLA) – Three young children were found stabbed to death Saturday morning at an apartment in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Reseda. The children’s mother was later captured after a massive manhunt in Central California.
Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA that the stabbings were reported by the children’s grandmother at 9:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard.
A 6-month-old, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.
Neighbors spent much of the day in disbelief that such a heartbreaking crime was committed.
“It’s so sad,” said Mishal Hashima, who lives nearby. “Three children under the age of 3. What kind of person can do that?”
Police identified the victims’ mother, 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, as the only suspect in the slayings.
Investigators say Carrillo fled north on the 5 freeway where they believe she’s originally from. She is then suspected of a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and stolen a silver-colored Toyota pickup truck.
Just after 2 p.m., the LAPD reported that Carrillo was captured in the Tulare County community of Ponderosa in Central California, which is about four hours north of Reseda.
“She did a horrific crime here,” said LAPD Lieutenant Ben Fernandes, “then followed it up by another crime north of here. And it’s those behaviors that ultimately got her caught.”
Earlier in the day there were reports that the children died from stab wounds, but police say the cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.
Police do not yet have a motive in the killings. It’s unclear where Carrillo resided, whether she had a criminal record or the location of the children’s father.