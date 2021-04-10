RESEDA (CBSLA) – Three young children were found stabbed to death Saturday morning at an apartment in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Reseda. The children’s mother, a suspect in the killings, was later captured in Central California.
Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA that the stabbings were reported by the children’s grandmother at 9:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard.
All three victims appeared to be under the age of five. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.
Police identified their mother, 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, as a suspect in the slayings.
Investigators learned that she may have committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and stolen a silver-colored Toyota pickup truck. Just after 2 p.m., the LAPD reported that Carrillo was captured in the Tulare County community of Ponderosa in Central California, which is about four hours north of Reseda.
Police do not yet have a motive in the killings. It’s unclear where Carrillo resided or whether she had a criminal record. The custody status of the children was also unknown.