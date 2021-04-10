RESEDA (CBSLA) – Three young children were found stabbed to death Saturday morning at an apartment in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Reseda. The children’s mother is being sought in connection with the killings and may have committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area, authorities said.
Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA that the stabbings were reported by the children's grandmother at 9:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard.
All three victims appeared to be under the age of five. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified their mother, 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, as a suspect in the case.
Investigators learned that she may have committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and could be driving in a stolen silver colored Toyota pickup with license plate No. J258T0.
An LAPD spokesperson at the crime scene said she could be headed northbound on the 5 Freeway. She is considered armed and dangerous.
Police do not yet have a motive in the killings. It’s unclear if Carrillo lived at the apartment or has a criminal record.