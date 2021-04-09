LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Friday he was “disappointed” that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has reportedly declined to prosecute an alleged hate incident that happened last month in Diamond Bar during a “Stop Asian Hate” rally.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Villanueva alleged that the D.A.'s office said its decision was based on a "lack of sufficient evidence."
I am disappointed charges were not filed by the DA’s office for “Lack of Sufficient Evidence,” though video clearly depicts the acts by the suspect contrary to his statement of being “scared.” His social media posts further confirm his intentions. This should be heard in court! pic.twitter.com/x0eO0jgwWT
— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) April 9, 2021
Cell phone video from the March 21 rally shows a multi-racial group of demonstrators crossing Diamond Bar Boulevard and Grand Avenue at about noon when a man starts yelling anti-Asian and anti-Black slurs. In the group were a 32-year-old Asian woman and a 16-year-old Black girl.
According to the department, the man drove through a red light at the intersection while yelling racial epithets and made an illegal u-turn driving between the crowd. Witnesses said the driver told them that he would be back.
Another video shows the man, described only at a white man in his 50s, pulling over and getting out of his car after making that illegal u-turn and again hurling racial epithets at the crowd before driving away.
The D.A.’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.