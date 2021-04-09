LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of Southern California announced Friday it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
"Unfortunately, COVID-19 kept USC and most other universities from offering in-person ceremonies last year. Today, I am delighted to let you know that we have received permission from state authorities to host in-person commencement celebrations this spring for the graduating classes of both 2020 and 2021," USC President Folt said in an online statement.
The socially distanced ceremonies will take place at a limited capacity and be held twice a day from May 14 through May 25.
Graduates will attend based on their school’s designated date or dates.
Students are asked to RSVP by April 15 and will be limited to two guests who live in California.
“State public health guidelines currently require that access to the ceremonies – at USC and other California universities – be limited to individuals currently residing in California,” Folt said.
“We are actively working with state officials to see if there is any avenue to allow out-of-state residents to attend the ceremonies. We will advise you of any new developments as soon as we have them.”
Folt said the university will also broadcast the ceremony online for those who can't attend.
A finalized schedule will be released once registration has closed.