SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica is enhancing security by expanding its safety ambassador program.
The expansion will include eight ambassadors in blue uniforms who are trained to patrol the area on foot and on bikes.
The crime-fighting crew will address quality of life offenses and relay urgent public safety information to the Santa Monica police and fire departments.
"They go through rigorous training and so they become the face of help in downtown whether you're a visitor or a transient in need of services," said Downtown Santa Monica Inc. CEO Kathleen Rawson.
Safety ambassadors are also CPR certified and first aid trained.