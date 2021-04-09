LA MIRADA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and injured a suspect on Friday evening in the La Mirada area.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 15800 block of Creswick Drive, according to the LASD.
The unidentified man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No deputies were injured.
No further details were released about the extent of the suspect’s injuries or the events leading up to the shooting.
