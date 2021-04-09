PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — A person reportedly armed with a tire iron was fatally shot by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies in Palm Springs Friday.
The shooting happened at 10 a.m. near Whitewater Canyon Road/Whitewater Cutoff.READ MORE: LAPD Officer, 2 Others Charged In Illegal Gambling Operation
A male suspect was reportedly throwing rocks onto Interstate 10. When deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect reportedly grabbed a tire iron, prompting deputies to open fire.READ MORE: Dodgers 2020 World Series Championship Rings Studded With Hundreds Of Diamonds, Sapphires
The suspect, whose name or age have not yet been released, was declared dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: Report: Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Being Investigated by MLB for Foreign Substance on Multiple Balls
Streets in the area have been shut down for the investigation. Palm Springs police say drivers should avoid the area south of Interstate 10 in Palm Springs, and that there is heavy traffic leading into the city toward outbound Highway 111.