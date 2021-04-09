LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police officer and two other men have been charged with operating an illegal gambling operation, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday.
Officer Robert Felix, Francisco Martin Del Campo and Gabriel Martin Del Campo have been accused of orchestrating an operation where participants “placed high-dollar bets on the outcome of the National Football League’s Super Bowl,” LAPD said in a statement.
The California Department of Justice earlier this month filed the charges against the three men following an “extensive” investigation by LAPD’s Special Operations Division, the state’s Bureau of Gambling Control and the California Alcohol Beverage Control, according to LAPD.
Felix, a 13-year veteran of the force, was last assigned to the Transit Services Division, the department said. He has since been assigned to home duty with no police powers, though LAPD said it would not move forward with its internal investigation until Felix was arraigned at the request of the DOJ.
The three men are scheduled to be arraigned April 22 on multiple felony charges of bookmaking.