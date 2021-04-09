LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The iconic Hollywood Bowl – which has been shuttered for more than a year — will reopen beginning in May with four free concerts, it was announced Friday.
The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which operates the Hollywood Bowl, reported that it will reopen in May by hosting four free concerts for healthcare workers, essential workers and first responders.
Capacity will be limited to 4,000 people. L.A. County is currently in the orange tier of the states reopening blueprint, which limits outdoor capacity for live performances to 33%
The Hollywood Bowl will kick off its 14-week summer season in July, the LA Phil said. Details, schedules and ticketing information will be revealed May 11.
Meanwhile the smaller The Ford theater will also reopen in late July for a 15-week summer season. Its first six shows will also be free to the public. It’s schedule will be released May 25.
Both the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford have been shuttered since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. In May of last year, LA Phil canceled the entire 2020 season.
“After more than a year of tremendous hardship and incredible demonstrations of resilience and care across our community, we are looking forward to reuniting our audiences, with one another and with live music at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford,” LA Phil CEO David Bohnett said in a statement. “We are wasting no time in hiring seasonal staff and implementing policies and procedures designed for the safety of our audiences, artists and staff.”