LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It took more than 30 years, but the Los Angeles Dodgers finally have some new World Series bling to show off.
The 2020 World Series champions finally got their championship rings Friday at the team's home opener at Dodger Stadium. The last time the team was presented with championship rings was in 1989, after they won the 1988 World Series over the Oakland Athletics.
"For 32 years Los Angeles waited for this moment, this team and this ring – and all that it represents," Stan Kasten, Dodgers president and CEO, said in a statement.
Each ring weighs 11.0 carats and is crafted of 14-karat white and yellow gold designed with approximately 222 round diamonds, 10 princess-cut diamonds, 45 custom-cut sapphires, and eight round sapphires. Individual rings are designed with each player's name, number, the LA logo, and an image of the Commissioner's Trophy, while the inner ring is engraved with the players' signature and the Dodgers postseason series results.
Jostens says the box that each rings comes in is also a work of art, with personalized nameplates, a rotating ring platform, and an interior light to showcase the ring. The jeweler says the Dodgers ring boxes are the most elaborate championship ring box they have ever created.