LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As Los Angeles County residents aged 16 and older become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine next week, officials at the county health department expect a dip in available doses.
The drop-off in the county’s supply of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines is the primary reason for the decreased availability.
The health department’s Chief Science Officer Dr. Paul Simon said the county’s allocations of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will increase, though not enough to bridge the gap that roughly 74,000 fewer Johnson & Johnson vaccines will create.
County officials say they are confident the declining supply of J&J vaccine won’t be a long-term problem.
“At the pace we’re going, we will be able to get where we want to be by late June,” he said. “So I think we’ll be urging the public to be patient, but we are confident we will be able to serve everybody’s needs over the coming weeks.”
With the expanded eligibility and increased demand, Simon also urged employers to allow their workers time off to get the vaccine.
“We expect a rush for appointments in the coming weeks and employees will need as much flexibility as possible to navigate this process and get their vaccinations as soon as possible,” he said.
