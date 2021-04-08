LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — High winds are expected to blow through parts of Los Angeles County again Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory that went into place for the Los Angeles County mountains Wednesday night, excluding the Santa Monica Range, was extended until 6 a.m. Friday.

It had been set to expire at 3 a.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory scheduled to go into effect for the Santa Clarita Valley at noon Thursday and run through 3 a.m. Friday was extended to 6 a.m. Friday.

The Antelope Valley is also expected to get hit with high winds, with an advisory beginning at noon Thursday and extending to 9 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, northwest to north winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are forecasted to blow through the L.A. mountains.

In the Antelope Valley, the forecast calls for west to northwest to north winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45. Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills, were highlighted by the weather service.

Gusts in the Santa Clarita Valley are expected to reach 40 mph, were expected.

The strong gusts are capable of moving unsecured objects and making driving difficult, especially for people in high-profile vehicles.

It’s also possible that tree limbs could be knocked down and power outages may result, the weather service said.

