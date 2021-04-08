LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A police pursuit of a stolen dump truck ended with a fiery crash into an El Segundo restaurant Friday morning.
The crash was reported at about 9:50 a.m. at The Habit, 311 N. Sepulveda Boulevard in El Segundo. Police in the area say Los Angeles school police were in pursuit of a vehicle just before the accident.
Los Angeles school police say its officers saw a city utility vehicle that had been stolen out of Carson crashing into cars near Gardena Elementary School. An attempt to pull the driver over turned into a pursuit.
The suspect has been taken into custody. Police say the suspect appears to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
No injuries were reported.
Drivers were warned to avoid southbound Pacific Coast Highway from Mariposa to Grand Avenue for at least three hours due to the crash investigation.