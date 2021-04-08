SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — The Santa Clarita Marathon will permanently move to the second weekend of February beginning in 2022, the city announced Thursday.
Originally scheduled for November 2021, the 25th anniversary of the Santa Clarita Marathon will now be held on February 12 and 13, 2022.
The date change comes “as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying public health restrictions in place for large events and community gatherings,” the city said.
The marathon was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the second time in 24 years that the large-scale community event did not take place.
“Following the cancellation of running events nationwide, many races were rescheduled to the same November weekend as the Santa Clarita Marathon, creating increased competition for participants,” the city said. “A move to February also means cooler weather that is more conducive to productive long-distance running, as well as fewer heat-related concerns for runners, spectators and race officials.”
The Santa Clarita Marathon includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and Mayor’s Walk and takes place over two days.
Registration for the 25th Santa Clarita Marathon will open on July 1, 2021.
More information about the Santa Clarita Marathon can be found by calling the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or emailing aeo@santa-clarita.com.