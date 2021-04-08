LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Pomona Fairplex will be used to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children, Supervisor Hilda Solis announced Thursday.

“Los Angeles County has a responsibility and an opportunity to care for unaccompanied minors coming to the United States,” Solis said in a statement. “This is not a border crisis – but, instead, it is everyone’s crisis.”

Solis said that she was “so moved” that the property agreed to provide an emergency intake site for the minors, many of whom she said were “escaping gang violence, poverty, persecution, and challenges that no young person should have to endure – only to make the dangerous journey to the United States for a better life.”

Solis, who is the daughter of Nicaraguan and Mexican immigrants, said that she knew “without question” that L.A. County would step up after the White House called to request use of the facility.

“Our county agencies, including the Office of Immigrant Affairs and the Departments of Children and Family Services, Public Health, Health Services and Mental Health, will be activated to support the migrant youth in their transition,” she said. “And I know residents and our network of community organizations will step up to provide whatever is needed to ensure these young people are reunited with their families and find a loving and supportive home, which all young people deserve.”

According to Solis, the Pomona Fairplex will provide care, sustenance, recreation and education to the children while they are there.

This is the second facility in L.A. County that will house the migrant children until they can be united with a relative or a sponsor. The first, approved by the Long Beach City Council earlier this week, is expected to open as early as next week at the Long Beach Convention Center.

It was not immediately clear when the site at the Pomona Fairplex would open.