HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday in the Hacienda Heights area.
The victim, whose name and age was not immediately released, was fatally injured at about 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hacienda Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The circumstances of the death were under investigation. It is unclear if the driver was taken into custody.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)