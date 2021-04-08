LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that C Line service will be interrupted between the Crenshaw and Redondo Beach stations on Saturday.
Service will be stopped temporarily at 5 a.m. on Saturday until the end of service.READ MORE: 'Absolutely Shocked': Sylmar Teen Accepted To 5 Ivy League Schools And Stanford
The closure will allow crews to connect the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project to a section of the C Line.
While service is paused, free bus shuttles will take passengers between the stations. Service between Norwalk Station and Crenshaw Station will not be impacted during the closure.READ MORE: White Supremacist Flyers Found Posted In Long Beach, Scattered In Huntington Beach
The LAX shuttle that runs between the Aviation/LAX Station and the airport will continue on its regular schedule during the construction.
Crews will be conducting track maintenance and system improvements as part of the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project, which will extend light-rail transit service about 8 1/2 miles from the E Line and merge it with the C line at the Aviation/LAX Station.
According to L.A. Metro’s website, the project is expected to be completed this year.MORE NEWS: Car Crashes Into Power Pole, Sparking Small Brush Fire On Mulholland Drive
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)