EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Air Force Base will become home to Space Systems Command, a field command of the U.S. Space Force, the Air Force announced Thursday.

A new organizational structure for the Space Systems Command was released Thursday, redesignating two Southern California military facilities.

The biggest change is the redesignation of the Space and Missile Systems Center at the Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo as Space Systems Command, which goes into effect this summer. The reorganization also redesignates the 61st Air Base Group at the El Segundo facility as the Los Angeles Garrison and 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base will become Space Launch Delta 30.

Gov. Gavin Newsom welcomed the news as a sign of federal investment in the state’s defense aerospace industry.

“This is a critical investment in California’s vital aerospace and defense industries, and it represents a slew of new good-paying jobs as we continue to rebuild our economy better than before,” Newsom said in a statement.

As one of the three major commands under the U.S. Space Force, Space Systems Command will be tasked with overseeing efforts to develop, acquire, launch and sustain military space systems.

“Southern California was already leading the way on aerospace and space innovation, and establishing the Space Systems Command at LA AFB will position our region for further growth,” Rep. Ted Lieu said in a statement.

Lieu and Rep. Ken Calvert had been working with the Pentagon on Space Force issues and had asked that Los Angeles AFB be considered as the site for the new Space Systems Command. Placing Space Systems Command in California ensures the Air Force and Space Force can continue to partner with the aerospace and technology companies that call the state home, according to Calvert.

“The challenge before the new Space Systems Command is great: we are in a race for superiority in space, we cannot rely on the antiquated acquisitions practices of the past, but we must move quickly and competently,” Calvert said in a statement.