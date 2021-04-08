LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The city of Long Beach announced Thursday that residents 16 years old and older can now get COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-up basis at the Long Beach Convention Center.
According to Mayor Robert Garcia, city residents can get the shots beginning Thursday and continuing Mondays through Saturdays at the convention center.
Garcia said if the site runs out of doses, people will be immediately scheduled for a return appointment, Garcia said.
On April 15, California residents age 16 and up will be able to receive vaccinations statewide. Garcia said that online appointments for people in that eligibility bracket will not begin until that date.
The walk-up vaccinations put Long Beach, which has its own municipal health department, ahead of other parts of the county.
In Los Angeles County, eligibility for residents 16 and older will not change until April 15.
On Wednesday, L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said over 5 million people in the county are already eligible for shots, and many have not yet received even a first dose.
