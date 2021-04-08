LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play their 2021 Opening Day game Friday at Dodger Stadium against the Washington Nationals in a three-game series that will last through the weekend.
Special ceremonies will be held for Opening Week. Dodger players will be receiving their 2020 World Series rings and raising their championship banner on Friday at 1:10 p.m.
The stadium and auto gates will open at 10:30 a.m. for Opening Day. A limited number of tickets will be given out following social distancing guidelines from the state. Fans will be encouraged to be in their seats by 11:45 a.m. for pre-game ceremonies.
On Sunday, the team will honor the 40th anniversary of Fernandomania at 1:10 p.m.