LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Palmdale woman who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Fernandez, Thursday filed court papers seeking a new hearing in her case.

Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in June 2018, alleges in the petition that she could not now be convicted of first-degree murder or second-degree murder because of recent changes made in state law.

“The policies and directives from my office and these new laws created by the legislature are emboldening murderers of children to apply to be resentenced,” Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami said in a statement. “This is completely unfair to the surviving families and their loved ones.

“Families now have to relive all the horror that was perpetrated upon a small and helpless child,” he continued. “It is plain wrong and completely unjust.”

Fernandez pleaded guilty in February 2018 to a charge of first-degree murder and admitted a special circumstance allegation of murder involving torture. Had her case gone to trial, she would have been facing a potential death sentence if convicted as charged, prosecutors said.

The plea came about two months after jurors recommended her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, be sentenced to death for Gabriel’s death after he was convicted of first-degree murder. Aguirre, 40, is now on death row.

During Aguirre’s trial, prosecutors told jurors that Gabriel was routinely beaten, shot with a BB gun, forced to eat cat feces and sleep inside a small cabinet while gagged and bound.

At the time, Hatami called Aguirre an “evil” man who “liked torturing” the boy and did so systematically in the months leading up to Gabriel’s May 2013 death.

The death, and subsequent arrests of Fernandez and Aguirre, led to an outcry over the handling of the case by social workers with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, who had multiple contacts with the family.

An investigation led to the filing of criminal charges against two former social workers and their two supervisors, but the case was dismissed last summer.

A hearing on the petition for re-sentencing is set for June 1 before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli, the same judge who initially sentenced the now 37-year-old woman. As for Hatami, he said he would be at the hearing to “continue to fight for justice for Gabriel.”

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)