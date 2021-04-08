SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) – A driver was killed when an SUV crashed into a pole in Santa Fe Springs early Thursday morning.
The collision occurred at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Norwalk Boulevard.
According to Whittier police, a car was traveling east on Telegraph Road when the driver lost control and the SUV hit a light pole. The driver died at the scene. He was not identified.
The intersection was shut down while police investigate.
It’s unclear whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, police said.