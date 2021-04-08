SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A car somehow ended up perched precariously on a wire in Simi Valley Wednesday night.
Officers called to a solo crash in the 4900 block of Alta Street at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday found a white four-door sedan had driven up a surprisingly sturdy utility pole guide wire.
The driver, 25-year-old Jacob Buchanan, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or narcotics and was arrested after undergoing a field sobriety evaluation.
Power was briefly shut off to the area so the car could be safely removed the guide wire.
No injuries were reported. Simi Valley police said the incident was a reminder that drinking and driving don’t mix, and people who drink alcohol should make sure they have a safe ride home, or use a taxi or rideshare service.