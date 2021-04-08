LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper DMX’s manager, Steve Rifkind, took to social media Thursday night to say the 50-year-old songwriter and actor was alive and on life support.
"Please stop with posting with these rumors," Rifkind said in the video posted to Instagram. "DMX is still alive. Yes he is on life support."
The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was admitted last Friday to White Plains Hospital after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his home in New York.
On Sunday, his family said in a statement that he was “facing serious health issues” and asked that everyone “keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.”
On Wednesday, Simmons was said to be in a coma and set to undergo brain function tests, according to a New York Times report.
Rifkind, who said he has been with the musician and actor for the last three years.
Rifkind, who said he has been with the musician and actor for the last three years.

"The only thing I ask is just stop with the rumors," Rifkind pleaded in the short video. "He is still alive, and he is on life support."
Rifkind said the family is expected to make a public statement about the rapper’s condition on Friday.