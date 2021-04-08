BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who assaulted a Baldwin Park Food 4 Less worker early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the store.
According to Baldwin Park police, the attack occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Food 4 Less in the 3000 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard.
Officers arrived on scene to find a man with a head injury. The victim was only able to tell officers his first name, police said. He was taken to a hospital with a head laceration.
Police released blurry security video of the attack. A witness described the suspect as a bald man wearing a red sweatshirt and carrying a checkered backpack.
A woman who identified herself as the daughter of the victim created a GoFundMe page in which she wrote that her father has worked the graveyard shift at that Food 4 Less for the past 24 years.
Anyone with information on the case should call Baldwin Park police detectives at 626-960-1955.