EASTVALE (CBSLA) — A large tortoise found wandering the streets of Eastvale Easter Sunday has been reunited with his family.
King, a Sulcata tortoise, was found in the middle of an Eastvale Street by Angela and Javier Puellas. The concerned couple flagged down Animal Services Officer Adam Haisten as he made his rounds to bring the errant tortoise to his attention, according to Riverside County Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh.
Missing your tortoise? We are caring for this 15-year-old stray sulcata. Came in from @CityEastvaleCA pic.twitter.com/fJL0C8VqAX
— RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) April 5, 2021
An old skateboard owned by the Puellas’ son was put to work wheeling the 15-year-old tortoise around, earning him the nickname Tony Hawk. But it didn’t take long before Bonnie Wang of Eastvale came forward to claim King. She said the tortoise is owned by her husband, who calls the tortoise “his baby.”
The high winds that raked the area in the days before Easter Sunday are believed to have blown open the tortoise’s enclosure gate, allowing King to get out.
The Sulcata tortoise, also known as the African spurred tortoise, is one of the largest tortoise species in the world.