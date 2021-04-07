LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vaccination clinics are popping up all over the region, making it easier than ever to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination eligibility opened up on April 1 to anyone 50 years and older , and in about a week, anyone 16 years old and up will be able to get the vaccine. The state’s Office of Emergency Services says vaccine appointments at Cal State LA for this week are still available.

OPEN SLOTS! Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments are still available @CalStateLA this week. Register and book an appointment at https://t.co/oBmSONhGtS or call 1-833-422-4255. pic.twitter.com/7Nah0kFKR3 — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) April 7, 2021

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the opening of a new clinic at the Million-Dollar Theater, next to Grand Central Market, in downtown L.A. He urged restaurant workers and their families to get vaccinated, regardless of their immigration status or health insurance access.

Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar appeared with Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner to encourage parents to get their vaccinations at George Washington Prep Senior High School or Abraham Lincoln Senior High in Lincoln Heights, the first of 25 LAUSD campuses that will host vaccine clinics.

“The LA Unified School District will continue in its outreach to all the students and make sure they all will get the benefit of the vaccine, because we all wanna get well, we don’t want to lose anymore people to the COVID virus,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

Other vaccine clinics also launched Wednesday at Los Angeles City College and at the Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA, both of which require appointments.

The drive-thru and walk-up clinic launched at LA City College, but future clinics – which are open to the general public and members of L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise — will take place on select days at hard-hit locations like East Los Angeles, Pacoima, Lynwood and the Antelope Valley. Appointments for the L.A. Care clinic can be made at lacare.org/vaccine.

The Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA clinic will be open through Saturday for eligible Southeast Los Angeles Collaborative members who live and work in Bell, Bell Gardens, Commerce, Cudahy, Florence-Firestone, Maywood, Huntington Park, Lynwood, South Gate, Vernon and Walnut Park. A total of 2,000 Johnson & Johnson doses are expected to be distributed over the four-day clinic.

SELA Mobile #COVID19 Vaccination Clinic Southeast Rio Vista YMCA

4801 E 58th St, Maywood, CA 90270 WHEN

Wed. April 7 – Sat. April 10 Register

April 7 https://t.co/rzyjsFqxZe

April 8 https://t.co/JOWEdzwUCe

April 9 https://t.co/Wtt2xGkL5g

April 10 https://t.co/dSKQ1GAJaj pic.twitter.com/BWRmPsIAuU — SELA Collaborative (@selacollab) April 5, 2021

Meanwhile, eligible residents of Glendale and its surrounding communities can get their vaccines this Friday at a mass vaccination site at Glendale Community College. The site will be run by Jewel City Vax Clinic in partnership with the city, Glendale Community College, and Adventist Health Glendale, and will have the capacity to administer 10,000 vaccinations per week. Appointments at this site can be made at the state’s MyTurn website.