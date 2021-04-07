LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Charges have been filed against the 17-year-old driver accused of hitting and killing 32-year-old Monique Munoz in February, Munoz’s family said Wednesday.

The crashed happened just after 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue when a teen, behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, collided with Munoz, who was driving a silver Lexus.

Munoz was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen was taken to a local hospital with head injuries.

Nearly a month after the crash, police confirmed that the teen had been booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter Feb. 23 and said the department would be sending the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The teen’s father, millionaire James Khuri, said in March that his son had suffered brain damage and could barely walk after getting out of the intensive care unit. Khuri also apologized in an Instagram post offering prayers for the Munoz family.

“I am aware that the time it has taken me to communicate this has caused further pain for everyone affected,” he wrote. “Knowing that this will never do justice for the family of Monique Munoz, I want to apologize to the Munoz family for the tragic loss of their daughter.”