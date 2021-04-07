LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After weeks of steady declines, COVID-19 hospitalizations have started to level off across the Southland.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 479 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 1,223,174 cases and 23,340 deaths.

Of the new deaths reported, 21 people were over the age of 80, 14 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, 12 people were between the ages of 50 and 64 and two people were between the ages of 30 and 49. Long Beach reported three deaths and Pasadena added one.

There were 552 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 25% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — the same as reported Tuesday.

About 2,493,301 Los Angeles County residents had received at least 1 dose of vaccine between Jan. 1 and March 25. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 6,150,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 18%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.4% and the adjusted case rate was 3.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 75 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 251,516 cases and 4,791 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 243,771 had recovered.

There were 114 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 29 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight increase from Tuesday.

Nearly 527,500 people have been fully vaccinated, including 498,243 using the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines and 29,185 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 3,414,300 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 7.4%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.6% and the adjusted case rate was 3 new cases per 100,000 residents.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County health officials reported 139 newly confirmed cases and 25 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 295,770 cases and 4,442 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 289,121 had recovered.

There were 106 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 20 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — an increase from Tuesday.

Health officials reported 1,126,392 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 673,766 partially vaccinated and 369,775 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,765,400 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.7%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.0% and the adjusted case rate was 3.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County health officials reported 261 newly confirmed cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 291,989 cases and 4,137 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 286,650 had recovered.

There were 103 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 25 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — an increase from Tuesday.

Health officials reported 800,491 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 233,987 partially vaccinated and 292,154 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,755,600 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.6%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2% and the adjusted case rate was 3.4 new cases per 100,000 residents.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials reported 37 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,867 cases and 989 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 78,597 had recovered.

There were 27 coronavirus patients hospitalized, seven of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight increase from Tuesday.

Ventura County reported it had administered 480,850 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 309,678 first doses and 171,172 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 1,298,100 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 6.2%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.6% and the adjusted case rate was 3.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.

