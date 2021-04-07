CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A person of interest in a Kern County homicide was taken into custody Tuesday after a dangerous multi-county, hours-long pursuit ended with a crash in Claremont.

The driver — identified as Michael Reed, a possibly armed and dangerous person of interest in a March 28 homicide — and a passenger in a dark-colored pick-up truck surrendered to Riverside County sheriff’s deputies after crashing into a semi-truck.

During the pursuit, Reed was at times seen driving on the wrong side of the road, into oncoming traffic, running multiple red lights and driving on a sidewalk in the Pomona area, before crashing into a semi-truck.

“I waited for him, and then when I just waited for the right moment and I blocked him and hit him,” Ahmed Shabaan, the semi-truck driver, said. “Because if I didn’t stop him, he was going to kill somebody else, and that was my main concern.”

On Wednesday, Shabaan shared dash cam video from his truck that captured the moment of impact.

The pursuit, which started in Murrieta, went all the way down into San Diego County before Reed returned north into Los Angeles County.

Both Reed and a female passenger were taken into custody at the scene, but the woman was later released, according to police.

Reed was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. He remained in custody of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department said Reed was not wanted by the department “at this time.”