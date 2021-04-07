CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A 71-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after a person was found shot to death in Claremont.
According to the Claremont Police Department, officers responded to a call at about 8:20 a.m. of gunshots being fired at a residence in the 1800 block of Salem Court.
When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center where he died as a result of his wounds.
A 71-year-old man was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, according to police.
It was not immediately known what the relationship between the two men was or what led up to the shooting.