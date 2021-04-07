PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Public Library will reopen three of its branches for in-person service beginning April 15, library officials said Wednesday.
The Central Library will reopen on April 15 and the Hastings and La Pintoresca branches will reopen on April 20.
All three locations will have capacity limits as well as limited hours.
Guests must continue to follow safety guidelines including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.
Library officials said staff is working diligently to ensure that all protocols for public health and safety, cleanliness and physical distancing are in place.
The libraries will all be using limited one-hour express service in addition to the curbside and phone/chat services.
Express service hours are as follows:
- Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St. In-person service from 3-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday; Phone/chat service from 9-10 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, and phone service only from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; Curbside service from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 1- 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday.
- Hastings Branch Library, 3325 E. Orange Grove Blvd. In-person service from 4-7 p.m. Monday, and 2-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Curbside service from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Ave. In-person service from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Curbside service from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Library materials can be reserved for curbside pickup at pasadenapubliclibrary.net.
