BURBANK (CBSLA) — The co-owner of the Tinhorn Flats in Burbank was arrested a third time in less than a week after he was seen removing sandbags that had been placed in front of the restaurant and bar by city employees.

Lucas Lepejian, 20, was arrested Tuesday morning and immediately released with a citation and order to appear in court at a later date. Police say Lepejian was arrested for “altering efforts the city has implemented to prevent entry into the establishment, due to the unsafe conditions and to be compliant with the city’s safety codes.”

The city of Burbank and the Magnolia Boulevard bar have been involved in a legal battle for months over its right to reopen in violation of public health orders. The city has revoked the bar’s business license, gotten a judge to sign off on disconnecting its electricity, and the bar has also been sued by Los Angeles County for disregarding the outdoor dining ban.

Lepejian, the bar’s co-owner, has been arrested three times since the beginning of April – twice for violating a court order, and the third time for removing the sandbags placed in front of his restaurant.

A temporary restraining order on Tinhorn Flats remains in effect pending a hearing scheduled for Friday.