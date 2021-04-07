LA VERNE (CBSLA) — Police need help finding a custom Metallica pinball machine that was taken during a burglary at a La Verne home last year.
The pinball machine — which features Metallica's logo on the sides, on the coin door, and on the backbox, a skull on the ball launch, and custom chrome work to the coin door, around the playfield and legs – was taken between August and November of 2020 during a burglary at a La Verne home, according to police.
Police say it was also listed on OfferUp on Nov. 18, 2020. The person who listed the stolen item on OfferUp has been arrested, but the pinball machine was not recovered during a search of his home, police said.
That person's name was not released.
Several search warrants were written for related OfferUp accounts, but police say they had “negative results” in those searches.
A similar, refurbished Metallica pinball machine from the Stern Collection is listed for sale online for $8,999. Police did not release an estimated worth for the pinball machine that was taken.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the pinball machine can contact La Verne police Detective J. Alvarado at (909) 596-1913.