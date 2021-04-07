LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators Wednesday morning are set to release their findings on the investigation into the February crash that severely injured golfer Tiger Woods.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. at the department’s downtown L.A. headquarters to “discuss the findings” of the crash investigation, including “the causal factors and collision report.”

This comes after Villanueva said last week said that the investigation into the Rancho Palos Verdes rollover wreck had been completed, but would not immediately be made public due to family privacy issues.

Villanueva had said that investigators obtained the black box of the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV Woods was driving.

On the morning of Feb. 23, Woods was traveling north on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when his SUV struck the center divider, crossed it and careened across all southbound lanes, hit a tree, rolled over, and came to a stop on its side in some nearby brush.

The 45-year-old Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, where he underwent surgery for multiple fractures to his right leg and ankle before being transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional treatment.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and no other injuries reported.

Following the crash, Villanueva said criminal charges were not being considered against Woods.

“There was no evidence of any impairment whatsoever, he was lucid,” Villanueva told reporters at the time.

However, it was subsequently revealed in an affidavit that a man found Woods unconscious immediately after his vehicle came to a stop.

Woods had stayed overnight at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes and may have been late to an appointment when he crashed. He was in the Southland for the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club.

In mid-March, Woods was released from the hospital and is now recovering at his home in Florida.

