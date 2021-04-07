LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man brandishing a knife was taken into custody following a standoff early Wednesday morning in the Mid-Wilshire area that forced evacuations.
The standoff began sometime before 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Manhattan Place, according to Los Angeles police.
Sometime before 4:30 a.m., the suspect was arrested.
Another person was seen being taken to a hospital by ambulance. It’s unclear if the person was seriously hurt.
An apartment complex was also temporarily evacuated during the incident.
The circumstances of the standoff were not confirmed. The name of the suspect was not released.