MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey brewery server got “zero” written in for tip after patrons were upset about limited seating times. But as WCBS-TV’s Meg Baker reported Tuesday, the community rallied to make things right.

A woman named Beth was working Friday night at the recently opened Glenbrook Brewery in Morristown. She had a table of four that seemed satisfied with their brews until she approached them about COVID-19 rules. “When I notified them at about an hour and 20 minutes that they were approaching their time limit, they got a little upset with me,” she said.

The brewery, like many other bars and restaurants, has a 90-minute seating time to keep things moving, since current indoor capacity is set at 50%. “It’s something we don’t like to have adhere to, but if there is a line outside, we’d like everyone to have a chance to enjoy us,” Glenbrook Brewery owner Heath Traber said.

Baker saw the check from Beth’s table. The tip was $0, with a note saying, “I’m sorry the server gets screwed on this. Don’t kick paying customers out after 90 minutes.”

Jamie Moore works down the street at Tavern Off The Green. She posted a picture of her friend’s non-tip. “The whole thing just kind of like infuriated me. It has been a struggle for all of us. We’ve been through a lot. We’re trying to make best of the situation,” Moore said.

After the picture of the receipt was posted online, the community jumped in to help. The Morristown Stimulus Plan Facebook group was started by Jeff Haag. He collected more than $1,700 for Beth. The group has helped local businesses throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whether it’s ordering extra food during the week or even dealing donations to adopt the business program,” Haag said.

“The outpouring of support from the Morristown community is just so overwhelming, and so beautiful and so positive,” Beth added.

Beth is also a nurse and advancing her nursing education. “That’s the main reason why I work here. Nobody works two jobs for fun. But it’s all toward a greater goal,” Beth said.

She said she split the initial 20% from the bill and is donating the rest of the money back into the community as a thank you to a town she loves.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report