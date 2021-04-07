CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A 71-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after a person was found shot to death in Claremont, police said.
According to the Claremont Police Department, officers responded to a call at about 8:20 a.m. of gunshots being fired at a residence in the 1800 block of Salem Court.
When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center where he died as a result of his wounds.
According to neighbors, it started as a family argument that spilled into the street and ended with a father fatally shooting his adult son.
"Knowing that family for as many years as I've known them, I knew eventually something terrible was going to happen," Joyce Kuntz, a neighbor, said.
A 71-year-old man was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, according to police.