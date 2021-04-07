LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Attorney Howard Weitzman, whose clients included O.J. Simpson, Marlon Brando, Morgan Freeman, and Justin Bieber has died at age 81, his son said.
Weitzman was a partner with the Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert law firm in Santa Monica who represented top celebrities like Michael Jackson’s estate in the IRS case against it.READ MORE: Half Of LA City Bars That Had To Close During Pandemic May Never Reopen: Yelp Study Says
Weitzman died peacefully at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family and listening to music from his favorite artists, Neil Young, Led Zepplin and Joni Mitchell, his son Jed told the music industry trade newspaper Billboard.
Weitzman represented Simpson until shortly after the football legend was arrested in connection with the killings of his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman. Weitzman claimed to have introduced Simpson to members of the “Dream Team,” including Johnnie Cochran, before removing himself from the case.READ MORE: 71-Year-Old Father In Custody After Allegedly Shooting, Killing Son In Claremont
From 1995 to 1998, Weitzman was the Executive Vice President of Corporate Operations for Universal Studios.
Weitzman was born in 1939 in Los Angeles. He completed his B.A. degree at the University of Southern California in 1962 and his J.D. degree in 1965.
Weitzman is survived by his wife, Margaret, and sons, Jed and Armen.MORE NEWS: CBS Executives Leaving Company After Reports Of 'Racist' And 'Sexist' Comments
Weitzman’s family is expected to release a statement Thursday.