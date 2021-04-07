ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Two men have been arrested in the assault of an Asian couple at Ontario Mills mall last weekend.
The attack occurred Sunday evening. According to Ontario police, at around 5:15 p.m. the suspects got into an argument with the victims over social distancing inside the Levi’s Outlet store.
The two men, later identified as 34-year-old Tuvorius Mencer and 31-year-old Terrell Plaines, punched the couple several times, police said. Bystanders who tried to intervene were also assaulted, along with an Ontario police officer who tried to prevent Mencer from fleeing.
Mencer was apprehended at the scene, while Plaines was arrested at his Hemet home Tuesday.
Both men were being held on violation of civil rights and felony assault. Mencer faces further charges of assault on a police officer.