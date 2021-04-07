LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Paramount man remains hospitalized with severe burns after being set on fire more than a month ago, and a $10,000 reward for information is now being offered to help catch his attacker.

Leonard Taylor, 73, was in front of his home near Indiana Avenue and 70th Street, near the walkway to his front door, on the afternoon of March 5 when someone approached him from behind, hit him in the back of the head, then ignited his clothes, according to a motion from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. Investigators say a flammable liquid or aerosol was used to ignite the flames.

Taylor suffered severe burns to his back, head, face, left torso and right hand, and remains hospitalized in the ICU, according to his daughter. He did not see his attacker and was not able to give police a description, according to the motion. Deputies also hit a dead end in their search for witnesses.

The $10,000 reward for information was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday in the hopes that a witness might come forward.

Anyone with information about the attack can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s arson/explosives detective bureau at (323) 881-7500.