LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties Tuesday reached the less-restrictive orange tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The move will take effect Wednesday.

“We continue to make real progress with combating COVID-19 and the impacts on our businesses and communities,” Riverside County Board of Supervisors Chair Karen Spiegel said in a statement. “Cases have been steadily declining, vaccine supply is improved. These are extremely positive signs that Riverside County continues to move forward and recover.”

According to the California Department of Public Health, retail businesses can fully reopen with modifications with restaurants, museums, movie theaters and zoos allowed to reopen with 50% capacity. Additionally, gyms, wineries and bars have to remain at 25% capacity. And, starting April 15, meetings, receptions and conferences will be allowed indoors with up to 150 attendees, if all guests are tested or fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Riverside County had an adjusted case rate of 3.5 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day average positivity rate of of 2%; San Bernardino County had an adjusted case rate of 3.4 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day average positivity rate of 2%; and Ventura County had an adjusted case rate of 3.1 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.4%.

“California is making great progress in administering COVID-19 vaccine doses,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of California’s Health and Human Services Agency, said in a statement announcing the moves. “We must continue to do our best to vaccinate Californians as safely and quickly as possible. Our vaccine equity focus remains the right thing to do and ensures we are having the greatest impact in reducing transmission, protecting our health care delivery system and saving lives.”

Also on Tuesday, Riverside and San Bernardino counties started vaccinating all residents age 16 and older.