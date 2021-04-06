GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police have arrested a Glendale barber on suspicion of inappropriately touching a male client, and are now asking for other potential victims to come forward.

Rey Domingo, 61, was arrested on April 1 after Glendale police say he admitted to inappropriately touching a client during a haircut.

Police say a man had gone to an unidentified salon in the 100 block of South Artsakh Avenue on March 2 for a 5 p.m. appointment to get his hair cut by a barber he’d gone to for years. But on this occasion, the barber – identified by police as Domingo – offered to give him a massage for the first time, according to investigators. During the massage, police say the barber touched the client’s genitalia, even after explicitly being told not to.

The man reported to police that he pulled away, paid for his haircut, then left the salon. Police say a Glendale police detective who went to the salon to investigate the report obtained a confession from the suspect about the incident.

Glendale police say the investigation into Domingo is ongoing. Anyone with information or who believes they are a victim of sexual assault by Domingo can call the department’s Assaults Bureau at (818) 548-3106.