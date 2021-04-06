ORANGE (CBSLA) — The case against the man accused in the deadly Orange mass shooting is facing yet another delay.

Officials say 44-year-old suspect Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, who was shot by police during the attack, is still not able to participate in court proceedings from his hospital bed due to his medical condition.

His arraignment was rescheduled for possibly Tuesday, when a judge indicated she wanted to see for herself that Gonzalez was unable to communicate and listen to court proceedings, which according to the public defender team, he is not yet capable of participating in proceedings.

Officials say Gonzalez was hit by at least one officer’s bullet during the rampage and that he was in critical condition.

The Fullerton man has been charged with four counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Many mourners stopped by the scene to pay their respects to the people who were killed in the shooting.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday, on the second floor of the office building at 202 West Lincoln Avenue. Gonzalez was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, prosecutors said.

The victims were identified as 50-year-old Luis Tovar, 28-year-old Jenevieve Raygoza, 9-year-old Matthew Farias, and Leticia Solis.

A woman, identified by family as Farais’ mother, was also critically injured in the rampage.

Authorities also confirmed that all the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships.