MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) – Two people were shot to death Monday night in Monterey Park and the gunman is at large.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting was reported at 6:28 p.m. in the 500 block of West Garvey Avenue.
Monterey police responded to a shooting call to find a man and woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both died at the scene. Their names were not immediately released. The sheriff’s department noted that both victims were Asians.
The shooter, described by witnesses as an Asian man in his 30s or 40s, appeared to have known and specifically targeted the victims, the sheriff’s department said.
The killings were not believed to be random in nature.
“We believe the victims were targeted by this individual, or possibly knew them, or possibly had a relationship with one of the individuals, possibly the female,” Sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro said.
There was no word on a possible motive.